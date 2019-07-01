The Fuel Act Will Enter into Force on 1 July 2019
The Ministry of Economy has proposed an extension of the amendments to the Fuel Act, reported NOVA TV.
The Government approved a draft Law on Amending the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products. The period of entry into force of the Act is extended, and this is expected to take effect from 1 July 2019.
This will also clarify the timing of issuing the Regulation, which provides for it, which will lay down the rules and conditions for keeping a register of persons engaged in economic activities related to oil and petroleum products.
The proposed draft act will not have an impact on the state budget.
