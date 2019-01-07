Severe Weather Conditions in Greece Expected to Worsen

After two severe weather fronts, which saw temperatures in parts of the country fall to below -18 degrees Celsius, conditions in Greece are expected to worsen as of Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop, with snowfall certain, along with storms and gusty winds.

Last week’s severe weather resulted in rescue services receiving dozens of calls to assist people who were trapped in their cars and homes due to the heavy snowfall.

On Saturday two French hikers were rescued by firefighters on Lesvos where they were stranded in a forest.

For others not so lucky, the conditions proved deadly, resulting in three deaths.

Following severe rain on Thursday, the bodies of two missing men aged 64 and 67 were found on Sunday after their car was swept away by flood waters near Athens, the fire department said.

A day earlier on Saturday, the 67-year-old’s wife, aged 66, was found in her car in the rural area of Keratea having drowned.

Beyond Greece, heavy snowfall has caused widespread and severe travel disruption across Europe, with further significant snowfall forecast in the coming days for southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.