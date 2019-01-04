141 Years Since the Liberation of Sofia
The Bulgarian capital of Sofia celebrated on Thursday the 141st anniversary of its liberation from Ottoman rule.
Sofia was liberated on 4 January 1878 by Russian general Gurko, who headed Russian and Finnish military forces and Bulgarian voluntary units known as opalchentsi.
The liberation of Sofia was a key moment in the Russo-Turkish war (1877-1878) as it opened the way for the liberation of Plovdiv and the capture of Edirne.
The celebrations traditionally began with a supplicatory prayer service delivered by Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte in the Saint Nedelya church, the same church where a service had been held in the presence of General Gurko after the liberation.
