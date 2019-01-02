Number of Trips to Bulgaria’s Mountains Rise Significantly

The number of trips to Bulgaria’s mountains rose significantly, analysis of Eurostat about the development of tourism in 2017 show, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

Last year nearly 4.7 million personal trips to Bulgarian mountain resorts were made as compared to 2.9 million trips made in the previous year (2016), Eurostat data further shows.

Borovets (in Rila Mountain) and Pamporovo (in the Rhodopes) were the most visited winter resorts.

Tags: winter sports, winter resorts, increase, tourism, mountains, Bulgaria
