Number of Trips to Bulgaria’s Mountains Rise Significantly
pixabay.com
The number of trips to Bulgaria’s mountains rose significantly, analysis of Eurostat about the development of tourism in 2017 show, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Last year nearly 4.7 million personal trips to Bulgarian mountain resorts were made as compared to 2.9 million trips made in the previous year (2016), Eurostat data further shows.
Borovets (in Rila Mountain) and Pamporovo (in the Rhodopes) were the most visited winter resorts.
