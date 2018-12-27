Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Venezuela

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Venezuela on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded shortly before 5 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of San Diego, Venezuela, and had a depth of about 6 miles, according to the USGS.

The agency first reported the magnitude of the quake as 5.6, but later adjusted the magnitude to 5.5.

Another quake, of magnitude 5.0, was recorded about 25 minutes later in the same area, the USGS reported.

There have so far been no reports or injuries or damages from the earthquakes.