Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Venezuela

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 27, 2018, Thursday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Venezuela

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Venezuela on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded shortly before 5 a.m. about 2 miles northeast of San Diego, Venezuela, and had a depth of about 6 miles, according to the USGS.

The agency first reported the magnitude of the quake as 5.6, but later adjusted the magnitude to 5.5.

Another quake, of magnitude 5.0, was recorded about 25 minutes later in the same area, the USGS reported.

There have so far been no reports or injuries or damages from the earthquakes.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria