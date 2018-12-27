30% of Bulgarians Expect 2019 to be Worse than 2018

Bulgaria is among the countries in the world where pessimism prevails over optimism. 30% of Bulgarians expect 2019 to be worse compared to the current year, while 22% believe that the next 12 months will be better.

This is clear from the first and oldest "Global Index of Hope" called "End of the Year". The survey is conducted annually by Gallup International.

The situation in Bulgaria

At the end of 2018, 22% of Bulgarians expect 2019 to be better than 2018, 30% worse and 31% the same. 17% can not answer.

Thus, the net value of optimism in our country (shares of optimists for 2019 minus pessimists for 2019) is -8. Last year, this estimate was +3. This shows some decline in overall optimism, Gallup said.

Bulgaria is more pessimistic compared to the eastern part of the EU, like Romania which showing much more optimism (net worth +21). Bulgaria shows less optimism than the average and the EU as a whole. According to the net estimates, the Albanian communities are most optimistic in the Balkans, and Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the other end. We are in the middle.

15% of us expect the coming year to be more peaceful for the world, 28% think the opposite, and 38% expect it to be the same. 19% find it difficult to answer. The net value is -13. With this net worth our country is close to the world average.

Bulgaria appears to be relatively more optimistic about peace than other countries in the eastern part of the EU, especially in the context of the EU. Compared with the rest of the Balkans, however, Bulgarians seem rather pessimistic about whether the year will be more peaceful. And here, as if the Albanian communities are among the most cheerful ones.

Optimism prevails in the world

Expectations for a better immediate future are increasing for the majority of respondents in Africa (usually optimistic region despite living conditions), India, European non-EU countries, the United States and Latin America.

On the other hand, we see pessimism for the upcoming year in the Middle East, Russia, and to a large extent in Western Europe.

Traditionally, optimism for the New Year prevails in most countries around the world.

This year's exceptions are Turkey, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan and South Korea.

The global survey asked people around the world whether they expected the next twelve months to be more or less peaceful. 28% of the world expect 2019 to be more peaceful, 34% think it will be more problematic.

Peace most pronounced in India, Ghana, Albania, Nigeria and - curiously - in Pakistan. At the other end of the scale, against the backdrop of the continuing protests of the Yellow Jackets, France most (70%) feel the coming year as more problematic.

Kancho Stoychev: The paradox is that the rich are bigger pessimists

"For decades, the global research "At the end of the year " shows a paradox: people living in richer countries are more pessimistic about the coming year, and conversely, it seems that the fear of losing what you have is bigger, "said Kuncho Stoychev, president of the Gallup International World Association.

In his words, the European Union is increasingly pessimistic and there is no need to explain why. The same is with Russia, while the optimism for the next year in the US is the highest in the last decade. The efficiency of the US economy is a possible key explanation here, Stoychev says.

Traditionally, in the past decades, most people around the world have been expecting a rather peaceful new year than dangers - with the usual exception: the Middle East. But now, for the first time in this century, a growing number of Western Europeans are expecting with fear that next year they will be less peaceful.

"The global political order established by World War II winners is now rapidly disintegrating, and Western nations are concerned about what it will replace, and whether they will have the word - until the power in the world is shifting to the East." The Great Challenge between the US and China is economic, and between the US and Russia - military, Europe is increasingly excluded from the debate, "Stoychev said