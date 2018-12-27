Turkish Forces Foil 26 Irregular Migrants to Cross to Bulgaria

A total of 26 illegal migrants were detained across Turkey, security sources emphasized on Wednesday, reports MENAFN
In the northwestern province of Kirklareli, gendarmerie forces received a tip-off that two groups of migrants were arranging to unlawfully cross to Bulgaria, stated a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Not less than 19 Afghan nationals were held in Karamesutlu village and near the Derekoy edge gate.

Also in southern Gaziantep province, security forces stopped a vehicle carrying seven Syrians, who had unlawfully came to Turkey.

