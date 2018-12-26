Conditions for Hiking in the Bulgarian Mountains are Bad

The conditions for hiking in the mountains are bad, Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced to the Bulgarian Red Cross.



Ski and hiking conditions are not suitable anywhere because of the bad weather in the high mountains except Pirin. The overgrown belt is foggy, low in temperature and in most places there is a very strong wind.

Botev's wind is qualified as a hurricane. In such situations, there are real dangers of frost, so it is recommended until weather conditions improve to not climb to the high parts of the mountains.



The temperatures in the highest parts vary between minus 17 and minus 14 degrees of Musala, Todorka - minus 14, minus 15 is Botev, on Cherni Vrah the temperatures are minus 12.

Despite the fact that snow is not very much, because of the strong wind there are leeward areas, where there is a significant snow cover and there is some danger of avalanches. It is advisable to avoid crossing such areas and use only the winter markings that are consistent with avalanche and leeward areas.



Facilities work in winter resorts. There are no recorded tourist incidents over the past 24 hours. Information about the mountain environment can be found at the website of the MRS.