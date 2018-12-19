Romania is Now the 9th in the EU in Terms of GDP

The Bulgarian economy, calculated according to the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) at current prices is as big as those of Croatia and Estonia combined. This shows calculations by the Eurostat statistical office for 2017. According to the data, our gross domestic product (GDP) for the past year, calculated on a PPP basis, is equal to 107.190 billion.

The figures show that the economies of Croatia and Estonia amount to 76,303 billion euros and 31,181 billion euros, respectively.

From a different point of view, however, Bulgaria's GDP, calculated on the PPP, is twice as small as Hungary's, which exceeds 200 billion euros and almost 3.5 times less than Romania. The calculations show that our northern neighbor's economy, calculated at PPPs at current prices, amounts to 368.248 billion euros.



This puts it in 9th place in the EU, overtaking significantly stronger economies such as the Swedish and Austrian ones. Before that, they are Germany (€ 3068 billion under PPAs), France (€ 2092 billion), Great Britain (€ 2085 billion), Italy (€ 1745 billion), Spain (€ 1290 billion), Poland (804 billion euros), the Netherlands (658 billion euros) and Belgium (387 billion euros).

For comparison, Bulgaria is 11 positions down, ranking 20th in the union on GDP, calculated on the basis of PPP.

Slovenia, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Sweden, and Austria, respectively, have larger economies than Romanian. However, their GDP is estimated at 366 billion euros and 336 billion euros respectively.



However, Romania ranks 16th at GDP at current prices and only 27th place for GDP per capita. At the last indicator, our northern neighbor has a result of 9600 euros per capita in 2017.