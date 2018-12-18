Sting will Once Again Delight his Bulgarian Fans with a Concert

Sting will again delight Bulgarian fans with a concert - June 1, 2019 in Arena Armeec, the organizers from Sofia Music Corporation reported.



The visit is due to the European tour of the star My Songs.

The numerous fans of the musician will have the pleasure of being part of a new, dynamic show and will hear Sting's most beloved songs marking his impressive career, such as Englishman In New York, FieldsOfGold, Shape Of My Heart, EveryBreath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and others.

In 2017 and 2018, Sting made three exceptional concerts in Bulgaria - the Arena Armeets and the Antique Theater in Plovdiv were sold at a record-breaking rate. In Sofia he was accompanied by his son Joe Sumner, and in Plovdiv - reggae icon Shaghi, with whom they released the joint album, won Grammy for the best reggae album.

Regarded as one of the most iconic world artists, Sting has won 16 Grammy awards, two BRITs, a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, a Billboard Century Award, and Man of the Year - 2004, by MusiCares.



Sting sells almost 100 million copies of his albums as a solo artist and along with The Police.



Tickets for the concert in Sofia at prices from 60 to 140 leva will be sold from December 18 at 10.00 in the networks of Eventim and online at eventim.bg.