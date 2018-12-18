Nearly 600 Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in the Country

Society | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly 600 Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in the Country pixabay.com

More than 600 machines are taking care for the roads in the country to ensure safe travel in winter conditions, the API press center reported. Drivers have to be sure that their cars are prepared for winter conditions, remind the agency.


The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has established a yellow code in the regions of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen and Smolyan where a snow cover between 5-10 cm is expected.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow cleaning machines, roads, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria