Nearly 600 Machines Are Cleaning the Roads in the Country
Society | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
More than 600 machines are taking care for the roads in the country to ensure safe travel in winter conditions, the API press center reported. Drivers have to be sure that their cars are prepared for winter conditions, remind the agency.
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has established a yellow code in the regions of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen and Smolyan where a snow cover between 5-10 cm is expected.
