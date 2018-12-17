Protest Against the Increased Water Prices is Expected Today in Sofia

Today, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission is expected to discuss the requested amendment to the approved prices for water services in 2019.

From 1 January next year, water prices in 27 settlements will be increased. The highest prices will be in Shumen, Dobrich, Silistra, Varna and Vratsa paying the most. That's where a cubic of water will cost over BGN 3. 10% higher bills expect consumers in Sofia and Burgas. Only in Kardzhali is expected to have a depreciation of about 1.5%.

The specific appreciation for each city will become clear after today's meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. For this reason, a protest is being prepared in front of their building from 13:00 today. It is organized by the Discussion Club for Social Local Policy and by the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, according to which what is happening with the water prices in our country is the urgency with the patience of the people.