Retro Tram to Start Functioning as Tourist Information Center in Sofia
This romantic tram ride will give you a real sense of the spirit of Old Sofia. The railcar used to be part of Sofia public transport back in1935. Its capacity is about 50 persons of which 36 seated. During this tour you will get a different perspective of Sofia city passing by some of the city's emblematic locations and buildings.
The trip starts from Vuzrazhdane square, where people could take a closer look at the green vintage railcar and feel the atmosphere of the past.
The stops are "Vazrazhdane" square - "Macedonia" Square - "Praga" Blvd. - National Palace of Culture - Pencho Slaveikov Blvd., and "Ivan Vazov" District.
On weekdays it will run from 15.00 to 19.00, and on weekends from 10.00 to 14.00.
The Christmas retro tram will be free for children.
