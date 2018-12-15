President Rumen Radev Will be on an Official Visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan From Decemeber 15 to 17

From December 15 to 17, President Rumen Radev will be on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, reported BGNES.

In the royal palace in the Amman capital, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will be welcomed with an official ceremony of their MajestiesKing Abdullah II bin al-Hussein and Queen Rania al-Abdullah on December 16th.

The focus of the visit is to deepen political dialogue and bilateral relations, to stimulate trade and economic and investment cooperation as well as defense and security partnerships.

The situation in the Middle East and the migration crisis will also be discussed. The business delegation, which accompanies the president, includes a number of representatives of Bulgarian companies in the defense industry who will discuss with their partners from Jordan the implementation of joint projects.

In Amman, the head of state will meet with representatives of our Jordanian community and Jordanian citizens who have completed their education in Bulgaria.

During his visit to Jordan, the President will also visit the King Abdullah II Special Training Center, as well as the ancient city of Petra. The delegation headed by the Bulgarian head of state includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, representatives of the executive branch, representatives of 30 Bulgarian companies and Prof. Leander Litov - head of the Bulgarian team of scientists at CERN