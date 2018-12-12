Bulgaria Invests in its T-72 Tanks

Politics » DEFENSE | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Invests in its T-72 Tanks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is set to invest BGN13.6 million (USD8 million) in the overhaul of some of its T-72M1 main battle tanks (MBTs) while considering launching an upgrade programme for its armour inventory in 2019, reports Jane's 360.

A contract is expected to be signed by the end of the year covering the general overhaul of 13 T-72s for BGN10.7 million, while 60 TPD-K1 day laser range finder gunner’s sights, also used on the T-72, will be refurbished for BGN2.9 million.

The Bulgarian state-controlled TEREM EAD holding company was selected on 28 November as the preferred contractor. Its subsidiary, TEREM-Khan Krum in Targovishte, will perform the tank and sight work.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria