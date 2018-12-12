Bulgaria Invests in its T-72 Tanks

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is set to invest BGN13.6 million (USD8 million) in the overhaul of some of its T-72M1 main battle tanks (MBTs) while considering launching an upgrade programme for its armour inventory in 2019, reports Jane's 360.

A contract is expected to be signed by the end of the year covering the general overhaul of 13 T-72s for BGN10.7 million, while 60 TPD-K1 day laser range finder gunner’s sights, also used on the T-72, will be refurbished for BGN2.9 million.

The Bulgarian state-controlled TEREM EAD holding company was selected on 28 November as the preferred contractor. Its subsidiary, TEREM-Khan Krum in Targovishte, will perform the tank and sight work.