News Agencies United Against Fake News

The news agencies, including the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), that participated earlier this month at an international media conference in Tirana united around a resolution to fight аgainst fake news.

The International Conference titled "News Agencies Against Fake News" was organized by the Albanian Telegraph Agency (ATA) on Dec. 3 and 4 in Tirana. In a statement released after the forum, all news agencies, whether state-owned or private, and international associations of news agencies are called upon to adhere to the principles of the approved document.

The initiators of the resolution are news agencies from various European and Asian countries, including the BTA and the Albanian ATA, the Turkish Anadolu Agency, the Greek ANA-MPA, the Croatian HINA, the Azerbaijani AZERTAC, the Serbian TANJU, etc.

They have agreed to direct co-operation in order to validate the truth of the news and timely recognition of fake news. Agencies have also united around the need to develop effective methods and tools to enable Internet users and journalists to deal with disinformation. They also believe that trustworthy media should also be encouraged, transparency of news online enhanced, diversity and resilience of the real-world media eco-system protected.