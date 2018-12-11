Slayer Include Bulgaria in their Final Tour in the Summer of 2019

Society » CULTURE | December 11, 2018, Tuesday // 16:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Slayer Include Bulgaria in their Final Tour in the Summer of 2019

The Trash Metal band Slayer will include Bulgaria in its Final World Tour farewell tour and will delight their Bulgarian fans with a concert on July 11 at a spacious location in the park at Sofia Airport, announced the organizers of their visit here EventEase.


In January, the band, composed by vocalist Tom Araya, drummer Paul Bostaph and guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, announced that after this concert tour they would retire from the stage after 37 years and 12 studio recordings that put them in the big four with Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax.


It is expected that the event next year in Bulgaria will attract the fans of the group from Serbia and Macedonia. After the latest addition to the tour dates, the schedule already includes South America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, as well as several other dates in Europe, including Sofia.


Pre-sale tickets are offered for 70 and 75 leva. The online prices are 75 and 80 leva.


The entrance to the event will be built near the exit and the entrance of the metro station, the bus stops number 84 and 184 as well as the Terminal 2 parking lot, and the doors for all fans will open at 7 pm, the organizers add.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria