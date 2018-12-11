Bulgaria Last in EU Living Standard Ranking

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 11, 2018, Tuesday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Last in EU Living Standard Ranking pixabay.com

Bulgaria is at the bottom of the EU living standard ranking, a survey made by economists  from the Bulgarian Academy of Science shows, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

In the past seven years the living standard in Bulgaria as compared to other EU members was four to six times lower. In 2010 the average coefficient of living standard in the EU was 46.6% whereas in Bulgaria it was at 9.9% which places Bulgaria 28th (last) in the EU.

Luxembourg is the EU country with highest living standard (90.8%). Bulgaria is last after Lithuania, Latvia and Romania. In 2017 the average coefficient of living standard in the EU was 45.6% and in Bulgaria it was at 7%.

Bulgaria is again last in the living standard ranking after the two Baltic countries and Romania.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Living Standard Ranking, survey, Bulgaria, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria