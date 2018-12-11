Bulgaria Last in EU Living Standard Ranking

Bulgaria is at the bottom of the EU living standard ranking, a survey made by economists from the Bulgarian Academy of Science shows, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

In the past seven years the living standard in Bulgaria as compared to other EU members was four to six times lower. In 2010 the average coefficient of living standard in the EU was 46.6% whereas in Bulgaria it was at 9.9% which places Bulgaria 28th (last) in the EU.

Luxembourg is the EU country with highest living standard (90.8%). Bulgaria is last after Lithuania, Latvia and Romania. In 2017 the average coefficient of living standard in the EU was 45.6% and in Bulgaria it was at 7%.

Bulgaria is again last in the living standard ranking after the two Baltic countries and Romania.