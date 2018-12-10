Bulgargaz Makes a Final Proposal For the Price of Natural Gas

Business » ENERGY | December 10, 2018, Monday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Makes a Final Proposal For the Price of Natural Gas pixabay.com

Bulgargaz will submit its final proposal for gas price for the first quarter of 2019 to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, reported the Bulgarian National Televisio.

The forecast from the public provider, which was released on November 10, shows that the rise in gas prices for the first quarter of next year is expected to be below 5%.

The regulator has to decide by the end of 2018 if he approves the proposal.

Tags: Bulgargaz, prices, natural gas, Water Regulatory Commission
