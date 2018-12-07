Three Companies have a Preliminary Interest to Invest in Belene NPP

According to the Ministry of Energy, three companies want to invest in the plant - the Chinese nuclear corporation, the Korean Hydroatomic Corporation and the French Company ''Areva''.



''Three companies have expressed a preoccupation to participate in the construction of the second nuclear power plant in Bulgaria near Belene - the Chinese nuclear corporation, the Korean Hydro-Atomic Corporation and the French "Areva".'' This was announced by Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova from the parliamentary stand. The Minister reports to the National Assembly to present the procedure for the selection of investor for Belene NPP.

According to Petkova, the procedure will start at the beginning of next year. It is expected that the new investor will be selected by the end of 2019 when confirmed real interest. Bulgaria has set several conditions - the Belene price to be up to 10 billion euros, the implementation period - up to 10 years, Bulgaria not to participate new cash investments but have a blocking quota. In addition, the operator of the future power will be Kozloduy NPP and the equipment will be already bought from Russia.

According to the Ministry of Energy, it is necessary to build a Belene NPP, because after 2030 there will be a shortage of electricity not only in Bulgaria, but also in the whole region, Minister Temenujka Petkova said.