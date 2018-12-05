Protest in Sofia Against the Air Pollution Today

A protest is being organized on social networks because of the dirty air in the capital. Its beginning is announced for 12:30 today, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Organizers insist on urgent action to resolve the problem. According to them, in days with fine dust particles above the allowable rate, the "green ticket" must be mandatory, and in those with multiple exceedances - completely free.

They also want to limit the use of private cars and stop the distribution of energy aids involving solid fuel in the event of air pollution problems.