Bulgaria Asks For Derogation of New Mobility Package in EU

Bulgaria will try to delay the enforcement of the new Mobility Package in the EU, this country’s Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov said in Brussels, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Minister Zhelyazkov will discuss the possibility for derogation of the decision under the Mobility Package which envisages that drivers must return to their home countries after every four weeks of driving. Bulgaria also disagrees with another decision in the Mobility Package, which reads that the regular weekly rest of the drivers should happen outside the truck cabin.

Minister Zhelyazkov and the Bulgarian MEPs will try to put the issue at discussion at the European Parliament next week. According to the Union of International Haulers, many Bulgarian transport companies will go bankrupt after the adoption of the Mobility Package in Brussels.