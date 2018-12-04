Bulgarian Graphics are Displayed in the most Prestigious Museum in China

With an enormous interest from connoisseurs, experts, artists, the representative exhibition of Bulgarian graphics, gathered in the world's largest and most prestigious China Printmaking Museum, was welcomed in China, reports Dnevnik.



This is the first and the only exhibition of another country in this museum so far, tells the artist Velik Marinchevsky, who is the curator of the exhibition at the invitation of the museum management and has selected the works.



In fact thanks to him the event has become possible. Last year Marinchevsky was invited to open a solo exhibition in this museum. After his exhibition came the invitation to present contemporary Bulgarian graphics.

Ten Bulgarian authors from different generations present their graphic works.



Authors with distinctive individual styles, with clear plastic language and subject matter - from the figure to the sign, from the real to the illusion, from the drawing to the pure abstraction.

They proved, with solid creative biographies and definitely a place in Bulgarian art, as early as the 1970s and 1980s, along with other names that are no longer among us, changed the Bulgarian art and presented it to the world, bringing numerous awards. Inspiring generation of master teachers - Stoyan Tsanev, Ivan Ninov, Hristo Kurdzhilov, continuing in the 90s to today - Dimo ​​Kolibov, Yohan Yotov, Rumen Nechev, Yulian Yordanov, Peter Velikov, Todor Ovcharov ...

The world's largest and most prestigious graphics museum has already enriched its collection of 77 works by Bulgarian authors. The entire exhibition is wanted and enters the collection of the museum.



This is thanks to the strong support and invitation of the director and curator of the Museum Mr. Li Kang - a connoisseur, a patron, a brilliant graphic artist, a man with a vision for the development of graphic art, says Velin Marinchevsky. In his words - thanks to the dedicated and professional work of the Director of the International Department of the Museum, Mr Zhao Jiachuun.



And, of course, the Bulgarian artists presented.