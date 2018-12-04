Taxi Drivers in Varna Insist on Higher Rates

Bulgaria: Taxi Drivers in Varna Insist on Higher Rates archive

After the action in Sofia last week, taxi drivers in Varna are also preparing for protests, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Their request is to raise the minimum fares per kilometer. According to drivers, their fuel and tax costs have increased many times and are currently hard to survive on the market.


Currently, the minimum fare is 0.75 BGN per kilometer during the day and 0.85 BGN per kilometer at night. The drivers instist for  BGN 0.88 to BGN 1.09 per km. However, the proposals were not accepted.

Tags: taxi drivers, protest, Varna, higher rates, fuel prices
