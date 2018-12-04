Public Transport in Sofia Today Will Cost Only BGN 1

On December 4, Sofia citizens will be traveling by public transport with a special "green ticket" for BGN 1, the Sofia Municipality announced. It is valid all day for all lines.



The reason is the dirty air in the city - today the levels of fine particles are high, shows the interactive map that measures air pollution in real time.

The measure "green ticket" is introduced by the municipality, after the levels of the main pollutant in Sofia reached 5 times the norm according to the official data. High values ​​of fine particles were found in other big cities in Bulgaria as well.

The "Green Ticket", which allows us to travel for the whole day at the cost of BGN 1, can be purchased from the points of the City Mobility Center, the Metropolitan Railways, as well as from the urban transport drivers.