Sport Minister Suggested Bulgaria Could Also Apply to Host European Football Championship in 2032

Bulgaria can apply for a European Football Championship in 2032. Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev talked about this opportunity, reports Dnevnik.



According to him, such a move could be achieved if the plan for the candidacy with Serbia, Romania and Greece for the World Cup in 2030 does not succeed.



"If we do our homework and make our infrastructure, we have all the chances to congratulate ourselves, and even if we do not manage to host the World Cup, we as a team will be ready to apply for Euro 2032. Having a prepared infrastructure we would not have problem, "Kralev told Bulgaria on Air.



He believes that "the investments that will be made will justify their means in a categorical manner."



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov recently announced the readiness to join the world bid in 2030. Two days ago, Kralev said Bulgaria has become a trademark in organizing major sporting events.