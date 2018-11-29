All National Roads Passable in Winter Conditions

All national roads are passable in winter conditions, cleared by nearly 800 machines last night and in the morning, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.



Due to snow cleaning, truck traffic, over 12 tonnes, is provisionally restricted on the I-1 Botevgrad-Vratsa road and II-17 Hemus-Botevgrad in the Vratsa region, as well as I-5 Ruse-Byala.



There is a temporary restriction on all vehicles on I-1 Vidin-Vratsa between Ruzhintsi and Sumer, in Montana region, due to snow-cleaning.



Truck traffic is also restricted in the Troyan, Petrohan, Shipka, Vratnik, Tvarditsa, Dyulinski and Pamporovo passes.