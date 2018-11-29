All National Roads Passable in Winter Conditions

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 29, 2018, Thursday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: All National Roads Passable in Winter Conditions pixabay.com

All national roads are passable in winter conditions, cleared by nearly 800 machines last night and in the morning, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Due to snow cleaning, truck traffic, over 12 tonnes, is provisionally restricted on the I-1 Botevgrad-Vratsa road and II-17 Hemus-Botevgrad in the Vratsa region, as well as I-5 Ruse-Byala.

There is a temporary restriction on all vehicles on I-1 Vidin-Vratsa between Ruzhintsi and Sumer, in Montana region, due to snow-cleaning.

Truck traffic is also restricted in the Troyan, Petrohan, Shipka, Vratnik, Tvarditsa, Dyulinski and Pamporovo passes.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, snow cleaning machines, roads, passable
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria