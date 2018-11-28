MPs Rejected Raising the Minimum Pension to BGN 300

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 28, 2018, Wednesday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: MPs Rejected Raising the Minimum Pension to BGN 300

The pensioners in Bulgaria with the lowest income will receive BGN 219.43 as of July 1, instead of the current BGN 207.60. 

Deputies voted to increase the minimum pension from July 1 next year to BGN 219, 43. So far, the minimum payment is 207,60 BGN. The maximum pension also changes from the middle of next year and it will be BGN 1200.

The opposition BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party)  and MRF Movement for Rights and Freedoms) have suggested that the minimum pension be BGN 300. However, the proposal was not accepted by the government on the grounds that there is not enough money for such payments.

The raising of the minimum pension also became a cause for disputes in the plenary.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, MRF, GERB, pensions, minimum wage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria