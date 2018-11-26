Natural History Museum in Plovdiv will Open Dinosaur Hall by Mid-2019
Archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
By the middle of next year, a dinosaur hall with animatronics will be opened in the Natural History Museum in Plovdiv, Director Ognyan Todorov said to reporters. The hall will exhibit 12 species of dinosaurs with an emphasis on Tyrannosaurus whose model will be about 8 meters long, Focus Radio has reported.
In the room there will be two more large specimens, while the others will be about 2-3 meters, said Ognyan Todorov. The species are still under consideration.
- » Bulgarian Ombudsman will Refer Delayed Machine Voting to the Constitutional Court
- » 6,000 Premature Babies are Born in Bulgaria every Year
- » Businesses on Graf Ignatiev in Sofia will be Compensated due to the Repairs
- » The Deadline For Submitting Offers For the Sofia Airport Concession Was Extended Due to the Great Interest
- » A Protest Against Violence Against Women Will Take Place Today at Eagles' Bridge
- » Bulgaria to Pay Nearly EUR 3.2 Mln Until 2023 Under EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)