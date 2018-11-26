Natural History Museum in Plovdiv will Open Dinosaur Hall by Mid-2019

By the middle of next year, a dinosaur hall with animatronics will be opened in the Natural History Museum in Plovdiv, Director Ognyan Todorov said to reporters. The hall will exhibit 12 species of dinosaurs with an emphasis on Tyrannosaurus whose model will be about 8 meters long, Focus Radio has reported.

In the room there will be two more large specimens, while the others will be about 2-3 meters, said Ognyan Todorov. The species are still under consideration.

