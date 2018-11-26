US Re-Opens California Border Crossing with Mexico
World | November 26, 2018, Monday // 09:15| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
US authorities have re-opened the San Ysidro port of entry into Mexico after briefly closing it following an attempt by hundreds of migrants to breach a fence, the Customs and Border Protection agency said Sunday, AFP reported.
It announced the crossing was re-opened in a series of tweets, saying that first pedestrian access was resumed, followed by vehicle traffic.
