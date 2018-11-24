Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Bans Imported Fodder Containing Genetically Modified Bacteria
Business | November 24, 2018, Saturday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The EC undertook measures aimed at curbing the spread of unauthorized genetically modified bacteria in Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) in fodder, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
Following an inspection the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency banned an imported fodder containing unauthorized form of Vitamin B2.
On October 2, 2018 Belgium informed about the presence of a DNA of the unauthorized genetically modified strain of Bacillus subtilis used in the manufacture of Vitamin B2 (80%). The vitamin originates from China.
- » The First Electric Car Battery Plant may Appear in Bulgaria Next Year
- » OMV Petrom Discovered a New Gas Field 200km from Bulgaria
- » Trade Volume Between Egypt, Bulgaria Amount to $1 Billion
- » Traditional German Christmas Bazaar in the Center of Sofia Open Doors Today
- » Bulgaria Reported as Route Choice For TurkStream 2 Gas
- » Bulgarian PM: Talk About some “Catastrophic Collapse of Investment” Shows Ignorance
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)