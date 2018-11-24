Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Bans Imported Fodder Containing Genetically Modified Bacteria

The EC undertook measures aimed at curbing the spread of unauthorized genetically modified bacteria in Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) in fodder, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Following an inspection the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency banned an imported fodder containing unauthorized form of Vitamin B2.

On October 2, 2018 Belgium informed about the presence of a DNA of the unauthorized genetically modified strain of Bacillus subtilis used in the manufacture of Vitamin B2 (80%). The vitamin originates from China.