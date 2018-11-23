Million Birds Affected by Bird Flu in 2018, says Agriculture Minister

Society » HEALTH | November 23, 2018, Friday // 15:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Million Birds Affected by Bird Flu in 2018, says Agriculture Minister

One million domestic birds have been affected by avian influenza in 2018, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov told the Parliament in response to a question from MPs, Focus News Agency reports.

Since 2006, 23 outbreaks of avian influenza have been detected in mallards in Bulgaria, while in poultry the disease was first registered in 2015, with one outbreak. The occurrence increased in subsequent years to 53 cases in 2017. For the present year the minister reported 26 cases that had affected 20 industrial farms with over 1 million birds, mostly hen farms. The strategy for dealing with the situation aims at prevention, early detection and measures to prevent the spread of the infection. The results so far show continuing virus circulation in poultry farms, Porodzanov said.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria