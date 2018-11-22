Bulgarian Prosecutors and Police Neutralise 5-member Group Smuggling Migrants
5-member criminal group involved in migrant trafficking was neutralised Monday in a police operation in Sofia and other localities, the Special Appellate Prosecutor’s Office said, reports Focus News Agency.
The two leaders of the group remain in custody. The prosecutors have evidence that the group was set up in February 2018 and was most active in the Burgas and Sofia regions. The two leaders recruited and tasked the other members with securing accommodation, food and transport for illegal migrants. The investigators are trying to determine whether there were other involved people or links with traffickers in neighbour countries.
