Bulgarian Prosecutors and Police Neutralise 5-member Group Smuggling Migrants

Crime | November 22, 2018, Thursday // 22:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prosecutors and Police Neutralise 5-member Group Smuggling Migrants

5-member criminal group involved in migrant trafficking was neutralised Monday in a police operation in Sofia and other localities, the Special Appellate Prosecutor’s Office said, reports Focus News Agency. 

The two leaders of the group remain in custody. The prosecutors have evidence that the group was set up in February 2018 and was most active in the Burgas and Sofia regions. The two leaders recruited and tasked the other members with securing accommodation, food and transport for illegal migrants. The investigators are trying to determine whether there were other involved people or links with traffickers in neighbour countries.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria