New Restaurant in NY is the Ultimate Spot for Introverts

In New York, a restaurant has been opened that offers a dinner for customers who want to eat absolutely alone but without feeling awkward because of noisy companies around the tables. The restaurant is part of a chain of Japanese restaurants offering favorite of many worldwide dish ramen.

Table for two or more? No thanks! For those who love Japanese food but do not want anyone to break their idyll over the plate - this is the perfect place. In this restaurant, the privacy of the nutritionist is guaranteed. With special booths - 46 in total, separating each client from the rest.

Here’s how it works -- you place your order by filling out a form specifying exactly what you want. A waiter takes the form without uttering a word, and a few moments later the steaming bowl of Tonkotsu Ramen appears. You enjoy the ramen and when finished, you push a button and the empty bowl is taken away. All of this happens without a single spoken interaction.

The idea of solo dining first occurred to the creator of Ichiran when he noticed all of the distraction that came with eating in a restaurant. Thus, the flavour concentration concept was born. By sitting alone, diners are able to solely focus on the taste of their food, and therefore fully enjoy the experience of the ramen, according to NBC New York.

Ichiran is not known for its diverse menu. In fact, they only serve one type of ramen: Tonkotsu Ramen, made from pork bone broth. The bowl, however, is highly customizable and customers have lots of options, from spice level to noodle texture.

While solo dining is very popular in Japan, it is an unfamiliar concept to most New Yorkers, public relations assistant Kayla Copeland said. “When people come here, I think they’re intimidated by sitting alone because Western culture especially encourages eating together. But I think a lot of people have really come to embrace sitting by themselves and eating."