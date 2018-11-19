GERB Do Not Expect Early Elections

In a televised interview, parliamentary leader of ruling GERB party, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, said that the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov was not surprising, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.

He added that there were no changes in the coalition agreement between GERB and its smaller partner - the United Patriots, and that no early elections should be expected.

The government will continue to fulfill its commitments to mothers of children with disabilities and stands entirely behind their demands. The United Patriot Co-Chair, Krassimir Karakachanov, said that Valeri Simeonov would return to parliament as MP and the ruling coalition would wait for him to propose replacement for the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Most likely this would happen next week when his resignation is accepted by parliament, Karakachanov said.