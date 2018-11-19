GERB Do Not Expect Early Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 19, 2018, Monday // 09:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: GERB Do Not Expect Early Elections

In a televised interview, parliamentary leader of ruling GERB party, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, said that the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov was not surprising, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television. 

He added that there were no changes in the coalition agreement between GERB and its smaller partner - the United Patriots, and that no early elections should be expected.

The government will continue to fulfill its commitments to mothers of children with disabilities and stands entirely behind their demands. The United Patriot Co-Chair, Krassimir Karakachanov, said that Valeri Simeonov would return to parliament as MP and the ruling coalition would wait for him to propose replacement for the position of Deputy Prime Minister. Most likely this would happen next week when his resignation is accepted by parliament, Karakachanov said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: govenment, Valeri Simeonov, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, resignation, stable
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria