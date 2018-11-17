Protests Against High Fuel Prices Continue in Shumen
Another day with protests in Shumen. The reason - disagreeing with the low standard of living, high fuel and essential goods prices, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The protesters also declared against the bad, according to them, health care system and they want a change that would make life in the country better.
