Protests Against High Fuel Prices Continue in Shumen

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 17, 2018, Saturday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protests Against High Fuel Prices Continue in Shumen

Another day with protests in Shumen. The reason - disagreeing with the low standard of living, high fuel and essential goods prices, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The protesters also declared  against the bad, according to them, health care system and they want a change that would make life in the country better.

 

Tags: protests, Shumen, high prices, health care system, fuel
