A Day Without Cars For Cleaner Air in Sofia

Today is a day for cleaner air in Sofia. The goal is people to realize that we are all part of the change to a clean environment for living. Municipal officials do not use their personal and business cars. In addition to state administrations, private companies and schools were also involved in the initiative.



The no-car idea comes from the UK. That is why, today, all initiatives took place under the patronage of the British Embassy in Bulgaria. Asked whether a green ticket will be introduced more frequently in the capital, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said that the air quality indicators are being monitored and, when exceeded, the municipality will release it. The Green Ticket makes public transport in the capital free of charge on days with an excessive level of fine particulate matter in the air.

“We need to take steps, we need to change our attitudes. We can’t expect to drive old cars in our cities and have clean air,” Fandakova said. She further commented that there are alternative ways of transport in the city, such as public transport, bicycles or walking. She also noted that in order to achieve a positive change, awareness campaigns are needed and the media play a key role in that.