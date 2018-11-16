Snow and Icy Roads in the High Parts of Bulgaria

Snow and icy roads in the high parts of the country. Last night, about 10 centimeters of snow fell on the Shipka pass. The lanes are clean, but the drivers have to be careful. There is a thick fog in the area.

The panoramic road Shipka - Buzludja is closed,

reports NOVA. The movement was also stopped on the way to the Monument of Freedom, because of the snow and the bad conditions.

Over the weekend is expected cold weather, snow even in the lower parts of the country at the beginning of next week. The mountains remain cloudy and snow in places.

Today most of the country will be mostly cloudy.

In Northern Bulgaria and the isolated areas there will be rainfall and snow in the Pre-Balkan and North-Eastern Bulgaria. More significant tearing of clouds will occur over the Southwestern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plain.

With a weak, moderate wind from the north-northeast in the country will continue to penetrate the colder air. The maximum temperatures in most regions will be between 5 and 10 degrees, in Northeastern Bulgaria lower.

On the Black Sea coast

will be mostly cloudy, in places with low rainfall. It will blow a moderate north-northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 6 and 8 degrees. The temperature of the sea water will be 15 degrees, and the excitement of the sea - 3-4 degrees.

In the mountains

there will be considerable clouds and in some places will pass mild snow. It will blow a moderate northern wind. The maximum temperature of 1200 meters will be 2-3 degrees, at 2000 meters - about -5 degrees.