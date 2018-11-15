Today is the International Day Without Smoking

Every year the third Thursday of November marks the International Smoking-free Day. This year, the Ministry of Health decided on November 16, 2017, the motto of the campaign to be "Stop now for better health tomorrow", reported the Bulgarian National Television.

According to data from the health ministry, at least 28% of the adults in Bulgaria smoke daily. For young people, the statistics are even more shocking - every fifth boy at age 15 and every third girl of that age are regular smokers.

This puts us one of the top places in the EU in this unglamorous ranking. Smoking remains one of the leading causes of illness and mortality among the population. Data in Bulgaria show that 13.5% of all diseases and 12.4% of deaths in Bulgaria arise from the use of tobacco products.