Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev Arrives on a Working Visit to Bulgaria

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev arrives on a working visit to Bulgaria. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet him at the Council of Ministers, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The focus of their meeting will be on deepening bilateral cooperation and developing infrastructure projects in the region. This is another visit of the Macedonian Prime Minister in Bulgaria after the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good Neighborhood between the two countries and first after the historic referendum on the change of the name of our Southwest neighbor.

