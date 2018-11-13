Guide to the New Places in Sofia



Over the past two months, in Sofia were opened so many new colorful and brunch places that we decided to dedicate a whole route to them. Here is what you should not miss on the culinary Sofia map and not only.

The New Italian Dining Experience for Connoisseurs





A new Italian restaurant concept is opening on October 3, 2018 at the La Terrazza Panorama Restaurant. Chef Iginio Cortello is joining our team at the Arena di Serdica Boutique Hotel to present an authentic Italian dining experience with the finest flavours of exclusive dishes from across Italy blending with the best accents of the Northeastern tradition of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.

Chef Iginio Cortello will lead the new concept with the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients for another fantastic experience for locals and tourists in Sofia. Born in the heart of the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, he is a prominent member of the Italian Chef of the World organization representing Italian cuisine around the world. Also honoured Master Chef of Italian Cuisine by the Italian Academia Barilla, Chef Iginio Cortello has gained personal culinary achievements working in New York, London, Qatar, Bahrain and Dubai.

The menu that Chef Iginio Cortello will be introducing at the La Terrazza di Serdica is balanced on exquisite dishes from different parts of Italy touched upon with sophisticated accents form Friuli-Venezia Giulia typical of the season. This autumn you can try the unique mouthwatering Pumpkin Cream Soup with Guanciale and Croutons or the Pumpkin Gnocchi with Butter, Sage and Salty Ricotta Cheese. Highlights include also Red Beet Risotto with Roasted Quail, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce garnished with the emblematic Friulian Frico made of potatoes and melted local hard cheese.

The La Terrazza di Serdica will serve dinner in a relaxed and enjoyable evening atmosphere with the outdoor terrace opening prime views of downtown Sofia and the Vitosha Mountain. Fantastic food, gentle music and a fine list of authentic Italian wines, Aperitivo and Digestivo drinks will all be shaping the newest exclusive Italian restaurant located in the Sofia city centre.









Аrt.E



The Story of Provoking Porcelain







''Art.E evolved as a dreamy runaway for both of us while we were working something completely different from porcelain tableware. At first, ceramics was just a way to bring something new and exciting to our daily routine. Just within a year, we got so addicted to this that we quit our jobs and started enjoying our lives making elegant and provoking porcelain creations!'', said the creators.



Inside the store, you will find the whole assortment of the brand - as well as the famous emblematic cups and many unmarked sculptures, plates, and surprises. Take a look at the special corner with gift ideas from the new line from Sofia - a shopping bag with the history of yellow pavers and many more things.









URBAN TABLE

True food









True food made from natural products - perfectly fitting to your body's needs. At Urban Table you will find all this, served in the comfort of the urban jungle. You will be filled with energy from the meat or vegan dishes, they will prepare you also a lactose-free cappuccino with your favorite nut milk, home combo or twist cocktail classics.

WINE & CO.

Much more than a store



The new favorite place for connoisseurs in Sofia is Wine & Co (the corner of "Angel Kanchev" and "Solunska"). The elegant combination of a shop and a sommeliers' club offers an impressive assortment of over 2000 wines with special selections from Bulgarian, Italian, French and New World brands. "Wine & Co is a place to talk about wine, a bohemian center. In addition to wine, there is also a wide selection of brandy, cognac, whiskey and all kinds of high-quality alcohol.







Atelie Chetka (Aтелие Четка)







A place for relaxation. Every visit here turns you into a master artist, without having to take the brush in advance. You will have a pleasant time while painting a picture under the professional leadership of an artist to take care of the success of your work. The place is suitable for a non-standard evening in a friendly company for a glass of wine. The creative atmosphere will awake your creative side and give you moments of real fun. Here you will always make sure you feel comfortable, taking home the wonderful memory of the well-spent moments.







Тhe Company (Koмпанията)









The Different Brunch Place. Here every day we find appetizing temptations - all prepared on the spot, aromatic coffee, kraft beers and specially selected local wines, which are the favorites of the "Company". Between the beautifully painted walls, you can taste salads, soups, sandwiches, tortillas, and basics for every taste. Every day we also enjoy a varied lunch menu and tempting, freshly prepared desserts.

