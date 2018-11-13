Public Transport in Plovdiv Might Become Free of Charge

Free public transport in Plovdiv next year. This was offered by business representatives today, to the Bulgarian National Television reported.

According to them, the city will become more hospitable as European Capital of Culture in 2019, as well as a preferred place for business development.

According to Plovdiv businessmen, free public transport will have a social and ecological effect. Experts have estimated that the municipality can allocate from its budget BGN 20 million. Part of the amount can be saved by selling tickets and cards. 

