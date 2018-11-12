Turkish President Erdogan Stresses on Global Peace

Turkish President Erdogan pens article for French daily Le Figaro on occasion of 100th anniversary of end of World War I, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkey’s fight against terrorist organizations represents a prerequisite for the security of the European nations, the country president said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan penned an article for Le Figaro, a French daily, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary since the end of the World War I.

"The objection we raise against new efforts akin to the Sykes-Picot agreement in our region and our efforts to fight against terrorist organizations such as Daesh, PKK and FETO, reflect our respect for our neighbors and represent a prerequisite for the security of the European nations – of which Turkey is part," Erdogan wrote.

