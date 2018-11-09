4.2 Magnitute Earthquake Hit the Greek Island Zakynthos Again

November 9, 2018, Friday
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter again rocked the Greek island of Zakynthos last night, ANA news agency reported.

Following the 6.4 magnitude quake, which was registered in Zakynthos on October 26, a number of secondary earthquakes were recorded on the island.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

