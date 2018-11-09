4.2 Magnitute Earthquake Hit the Greek Island Zakynthos Again
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2018, Friday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter again rocked the Greek island of Zakynthos last night, ANA news agency reported.
Following the 6.4 magnitude quake, which was registered in Zakynthos on October 26, a number of secondary earthquakes were recorded on the island.
There were no reports of injuries or damages.
- » Successful Restoration of the Population of the European Bison in the Eastern Rhodopes
- » European Commission urges Bulgaria to take Swift Measures to Improve Air Quality
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Highs between 13°C and 18°C
- » The European Commission has Lowered its Forecast for the Economic Growth of Bulgaria
- » NASA has Plans to Probe Uranus in Search of Gas
- » Fog and Low Clouds in Bulgaria Today, Highs between 12°C and 17°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)