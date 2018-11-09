An Exhibition of Works by the Iconic Artist Andy Warhol

Exhibition of works by the iconic artist Andy Warhol was open in New York, reported bTV.



It includes over 350 paintings. Some of them are Warhol's most popular works.

The exhibition will be officially opened on November 12 and will continue until the end of March next year.



Andy Warhol is the most prominent representative of the pop art movement. At the heart of his work is the theme of American culture. He often draws things like money, food, women's shoes, celebrities, and newspaper clippings.