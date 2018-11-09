There is a New Gallery for Contemporary Art in Sofia
OBORISHTE 5 Gallery and Hall is the newest art space in Sofia. It combines classic with modernity and it is hosting many top exhibitions and also events. The gallery opened its doors last night with an exhibition by American artist Stephen Wilson.
It also offers some of the most significant, brilliant and fascinating pieces on the modern and contemporary art market by artists such as Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Matisse, Dali, Warhol, Jeff Kunst, Hunt Slonem, Damien Hirst, Mark Quinn, Basque, James Verbicky, Stephen Wilson, Takashi Murakami, Robert Mars.
