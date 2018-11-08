German Manfred Weber Secures EPP Backing for Commission Top Job
@DarrenEuronews
German EU lawmaker Manfred Weber won the backing of Europe’s center-right parties on Thursday to stand in the race to become European Commission president next year.
Weber beat former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb to become the European People’s Party’s (EPP) top candidate in the European Parliament elections next May, making him a frontrunner for the EU’s most influential job, the head of the bloc’s executive overseeing laws and trade deals./euronews.com/
