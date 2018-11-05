Poultry-farmers in Bulgaria Protest Against the Extreme Measures Against Bird Flu
Today talks with the authorities are scheduled, but before them farmers will go out to a peaceful protest.
Poultry-farmers are scared that the measures against the infection will destroy the business.
Poultry-farmers will protest today. The reason is the extreme, according to them, measures against bird flu.
In Haskovo dissatisfaction has already escalated. Hundreds of workers from the first duck farm in the area where the bird flu was discovered two weeks ago have already protested.
