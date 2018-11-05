Poultry-farmers in Bulgaria Protest Against the Extreme Measures Against Bird Flu

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 5, 2018, Monday // 09:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Poultry-farmers in Bulgaria Protest Against the Extreme Measures Against Bird Flu pixabay.com

Poultry-farmers will protest today. The reason is the extreme, according to them, measures against bird flu.

Today talks with the authorities are scheduled, but before them farmers will go out to a peaceful protest.

In Haskovo dissatisfaction has already escalated. Hundreds of workers from the first duck farm in the area where the bird flu was discovered two weeks ago have already protested.

Poultry-farmers are scared that the measures against the infection will destroy the business.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pountry-farmers, bird flu, protests, haskovo, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria