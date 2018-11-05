Poultry-farmers in Bulgaria Protest Against the Extreme Measures Against Bird Flu

Poultry-farmers will protest today. The reason is the extreme, according to them, measures against bird flu.

Today talks with the authorities are scheduled, but before them farmers will go out to a peaceful protest.



In Haskovo dissatisfaction has already escalated. Hundreds of workers from the first duck farm in the area where the bird flu was discovered two weeks ago have already protested.

Poultry-farmers are scared that the measures against the infection will destroy the business.





