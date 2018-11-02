The Largest Logistics Center in Bulgaria Costs BGN 165 Million and is 152 km Away from Sofia

Kaufland Bulgaria has been a leader in the FMCG market for many years, and among the main reasons for the success of the company is good logistics. With its 80,000 square meters of built-up area and 155,000 square meters of total area, Kaufland's logistics center is the largest in Bulgaria and the second largest in the Balkans after that of the German chain in Romania.

The central warehouse created in 2006 has a key location - in the village of Stryama, the municipality of Rakovski, and all Kaufland branches in the country are on average 208 km away from it. The facility has been expanded several times over the years, with a total of BGN 165 million invested.

The logistics base runs 7 days a week, 363 days a year, not working on 24 and 31 December. It is serviced by a total of 520 employees per 2 shifts. There the suppliers bring their products, which are examined and assembled in pallets according to the requests of the different shops. They are then loaded into special trucks to be transported to commercial premises.

The logistics center has 159 ramps and 100 trucks a day, heading to the Kaufland subsidiaries in Bulgaria. Trucks travel in the evening and at night, and loading the stores early in the morning. "We take fresh goods every day and deliver it to our subsidiaries across the country, the goal being a fruit or vegetable picked up in the garden on the morning of one day at five o'clock in the morning at the store's front door so that it can be opened loaded on the shelves, "says Emil Dimitrov, Logistics Manager at Kaufland Bulgaria.