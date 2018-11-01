Drivers will not be required to show their electronic vignette or any proof of payment, as the authorities will do checks electronically, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works said.



This is part of the draft decree on the setting up and operation of the mixed toll system for road vehicles, published by the ministry for public discussion.



From January 1, 2019, paper vignette stickers will be replaced by electronic vignettes with no change in prices. A weekend vignette will be introduced for cars, valid from Fridays to Sundays. Truck drivers must use vignettes until August 16, after that they will pay a toll.